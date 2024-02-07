Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $471,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 90.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

