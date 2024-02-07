Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Teleflex by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Teleflex by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

