Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,778 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

CAR stock opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

