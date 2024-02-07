Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,994 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 84.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

