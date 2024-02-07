Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

