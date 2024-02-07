Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

