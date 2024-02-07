Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.