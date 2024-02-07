Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

