Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

