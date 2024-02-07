Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

