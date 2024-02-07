Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.3 %

TPX stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.