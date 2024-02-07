Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $164.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.