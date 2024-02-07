Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,115 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.