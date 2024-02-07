Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

CHRW stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

