Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $132,699,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $34,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Masimo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

