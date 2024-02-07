BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,485 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

DMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,738. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

