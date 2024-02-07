Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.37

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.37 ($35.88) and traded as high as €33.84 ($36.39). Bouygues shares last traded at €33.79 ($36.33), with a volume of 399,430 shares.
Bouygues Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.37.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.