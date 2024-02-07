BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 950,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,835. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

