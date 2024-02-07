Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) PT at $10.56

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

