Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $15.20

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
EVER opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
