Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $15.20

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

