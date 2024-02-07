Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 734.29

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.97) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 616 ($7.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 598.96. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

