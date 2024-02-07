Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 734.29

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.21).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.97) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LRE
Lancashire Stock Performance
Lancashire Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,926.83%.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.