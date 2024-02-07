Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matthews International Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a report released on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after buying an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,151,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

