Brokers Set Expectations for Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

