Brokers Set Expectations for Fortive Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortive in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTV. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

