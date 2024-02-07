BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Critical Survey

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than BTC Digital.

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.19 $7.69 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.36 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -22.39

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40%

Summary

Vasta Platform beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

