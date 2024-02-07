Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.10

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.10 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 546361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

