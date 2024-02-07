Burney Co. Sells 212 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Burney Co. lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Toro worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,609. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

