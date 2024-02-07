C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.78

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.78 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.14). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.14), with a volume of 59,270 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.
