Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock worth $3,011,716. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

