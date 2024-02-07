Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $28.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $502.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimball Electronics
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.