Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.23

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and traded as high as $44.05. Capgemini shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 122,382 shares.

Capgemini Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.