Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.55% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 820,173 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,968,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,726 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,394 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 62,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

