Cardano (ADA) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion and $416.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.27 or 0.05507810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00079709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,434,770,754 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.