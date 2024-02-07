Caribbean Utilities Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:CUP)

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

