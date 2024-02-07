Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5 billion-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.5 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

