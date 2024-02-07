Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

