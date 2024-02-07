Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

CAT opened at $322.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

