Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

