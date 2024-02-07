Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.