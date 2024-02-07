Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.25. Central Puerto shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 134,878 shares traded.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

