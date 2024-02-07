CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $7.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.56.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion.

