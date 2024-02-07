ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHX

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.