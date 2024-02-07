Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,862,740 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,862,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,589. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

