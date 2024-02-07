Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,516 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $322,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

