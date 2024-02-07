Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $404,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 260,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,214. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.