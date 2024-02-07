Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $357.23 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 599,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,836. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

