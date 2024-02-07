Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $384.92 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $384,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.89. 497,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,733. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.