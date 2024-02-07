Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $450.28 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $450,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 921,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 424,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

