Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.13% of Coterra Energy worth $434,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 522,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

