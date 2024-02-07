Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $376,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 986,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,506. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

